“Chocolate Affair” Fundraiser Supports Delta College “Possible Dream” Program

The Delta College Foundation held its annual “Chccolate Affair” fundraiser in Saginaw Township’s Horizons Conference Center Thursday evening to support the “Possible Dream” program which dates back to 1992.

Delta’s Executive Director of Advancement Pam Clark says over 25 years, “Possible Dream has created college opportunities for over 2,000 area middle and high school students, including many considered at-risk.

Students get the chance to attend museums, theater plays and concerts to broaden their cultural horizons all at no cost to them as Delta pays for tickets and transportation.

Clark added roughly 700 tickets were sold for the gala featuring delicious food and a wide variety of chocolate cakes and tortes prepared by local chefs with the goal of raising nearly $100,000.