Child Advocate Encourages Community To Get Involved Following Recent Beating Death

Child advocates like Suzanne Greenberg who’s President and C-E-O of the Child Abuse and Neglect or CAN Council are calling the recent death of three year old “Baby Jordan” in Saginaw Township heart wrenching.

The boy died from a severe beating, allegedly at the hands of his mother’s 26 year old live in boyfriend who’s now jailed and awaiting trial.

Greenberg says if you see or hear of suspected child abuse or think something just simply isn’t right, call 9-1-1.

Greenberg is also encouraging people to volunteer either with her organization or others that look out for the safety and welfare of children or to donate money to the cause.