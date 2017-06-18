Chicken and Shrimp Salad
By Art Lewis
|
Jun 18, 2017 @ 7:34 AM

This is a perfect salad for your summertime gathering.

Ingredients:

1 Chicken Breast, cooked and cut into bite size pieces.
1 small can Sliced Waterchestnuts
1 cup Green Grapes, halved
1 Ripe Banana, sliced
1/4 cup Mayonnaise
1 cup Melon Balls
1 tablespoon Lemon Juice
1/4 pound cleaned and cooked Shrimp
Lettuce leaves (optional)

Method:

Combine the chicken, grapes, melon balls, shrimp and waterchestnuts.
Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours.
Mash the bananas and mix with mayonnaise and lemon juice, then chill.
To serve, place the chicken mixture on a bed of lettuce and drizzle with the dressing.

