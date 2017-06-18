Chicken and Shrimp Salad

This is a perfect salad for your summertime gathering.

Ingredients:

1 Chicken Breast, cooked and cut into bite size pieces.

1 small can Sliced Waterchestnuts

1 cup Green Grapes, halved

1 Ripe Banana, sliced

1/4 cup Mayonnaise

1 cup Melon Balls

1 tablespoon Lemon Juice

1/4 pound cleaned and cooked Shrimp

Lettuce leaves (optional)

Method:

Combine the chicken, grapes, melon balls, shrimp and waterchestnuts.

Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours.

Mash the bananas and mix with mayonnaise and lemon juice, then chill.

To serve, place the chicken mixture on a bed of lettuce and drizzle with the dressing.