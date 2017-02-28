Chicken Pot Pie Soup – Soup Cook-Off 2017 – Second Place

Here’s our second place winner in the 2017 Soup Cook-Off. If you like chicken pot pie, you’re gonna love this soup.

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Joan Gerhardt – Saginaw – SECOND PLACE

Ingredients:

2 cups Rotisserie Chicken, cut into pieces 3 tbsp. Unsalted Butter

½ Yellow Onion, diced 3 stalks Celery, diced

½ cup Carrots, diced 1 cup fresh Broccoli Florets, chopped

¼ cup Flour ¾ cup Chicken Broth

1 cup Heavy Cream 1 cup Milk (2% is OK)

Pinch of Red Pepper Flakes 1 tsp. Kosher Salt

½ tsp. Black Pepper 1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1/21 package Ready Made Pie Crust – 1 crust

Method:

In a large pot melt the butter over medium high heat. Add the onions, celery, carrots and broccoli, cooking until soft, about 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle with flour and cook an additional minute, stirring constantly. Slowly add broth, milk, cream and red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Use a whisk to combine. Once vegetables are tender add cooked chicken. Heat over medium heat until warm, about 20 minutes.

To make crust strips, unroll the pie crust, and cut into strips or any shape and lay on parchment paper. Bake in a 450 oven for 6 to 8 minutes until browned.

To serve, pour soup into bowls, top with shredded cheese and a [piece of crust on top.