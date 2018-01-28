Chicken and Dumpling Casserole

Here’s a classic casserole sure satisfy anyone’s hunger.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Onion

1 teaspoon Salt

1/2 cup Celery

1 teaspoon Dried Basil

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon Pepper

1/4 cup Butter or Margarine

4 cups Chicken Broth

1/2 cup Flour

10 ounces Frozen Peas

2 teaspoons Sugar

4 cups Chicken, cooked and cubed

For the Dumplings:

2 cups Bisquick Baking Mix

2/3 cups Milk

|2 teaspoons Dried Basil

Method:

In a large saucepan, saute the onions, celery and garlic in the butter until tender.

Add the flour, sugar, salt, basil, pepper and broth, and bring to a boil.

Cook and stir for one minute.

Reduce the heat, add the peas and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Stir in the chicken.

Pour the mixture into a sprayed 9 x 13 pan.

For the dumplings, combine the Bisquick and basil.

Stir in enough milk until moistened.

Drop the mixture by tablespoons onto the casserole.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Cover and bake 10 minutes more, or until the dumplings are done.