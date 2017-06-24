Chicken Cherry Pasta Salad

A perfect summer salad that’s a meal in itself.

Ingredients:

1 pound Small Pasta Shells

1/4 cup Oil

2 whole Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

1 cup Pecans, toasted and chopped

1 bunch Green Onions, sliced

1 1/2 cups Dried Cherries

DRESSING

1/4 cup Honey

2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard

1 tablespoon Cider Vinegar

1/3 cup Oil

Salt to taste

Method:

Cook the pasta and rinse with cold water.

Coat with the oil and cool.

Cook the chicken and cut into bite sized pieces.

Chill.

Combine the chicken, pasta, onions and nuts.

In a food processor, blend the mustard, honey and vinegar.

Slowly add the oil with the machine running.

Mix with the salad and stir in the cherries.