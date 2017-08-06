Cherry Pie Salad

A Michigan-born recipe to celebrate our cherries

Ingredients:

2 small boxes Cherry Jello

2 cups Boiling Water

21 ounce can Cherry Pie Filling

12 ounces Whipped Cream Cheese

1 cup Chopped Walnuts

1 pint Dark Michigan Cherries, pitted

Method:

Spray an oblong baking dish and set aside.

In a saucepan, combine the Jello with the boiling water until dissolved.

Let cool slightly, and stir in the cherry pie filling.Pour into your prepared baking dish.

Chill until set.

Spread with the cream cheese.

Sprinkle with the walnuts and garnish with the cherries.

Cut into squares to serve.