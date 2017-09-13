Chemical Bank Announces Layoffs

Midland-based Chemical Financial Corporation has announced job cuts affecting 7 percent of its employees, along with plans to consolidate a number of branches. That follows the company’s recent merger with Talmer Bank, based in Troy.

The layoffs are expected to occur by the end of September, and the company said affected employees have been notified. There will also be management changes, with Business Operations CEO Leonardo Amat leaving the company at the end of the month, as well.

Plans call for at least 38 branches to be consolidated.