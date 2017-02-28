Cheeseburger Soup – 2017 Soup Cook-Off – Third Place

By Art Lewis
Feb 28, 7:07 AM

This was the third place winner in our recent Soup Cook-Off for 2017.

Cheeseburger Soup
Donna Mueller – Bay City – THIRD PLACE

Ingredients

½ to 1 lb. Ground Beef, cooked                                  ¾ cup Chopped Onion
¾ cup Chopped Carrot                                                ¾ cup Diced Celery
1 tsp. Dried Basil                                                         1 tsp. Dried Parsley
4 tbsp. Butter, divided                                                3 cups Chicken Broth
4 cups, Potatoes, peeled and diced                            ¼ cup All Purpose Flour
8 ounces Velveeta Cheese, cubed                              1 ½ cups Milk
¾ tsp. Salt                                                                    ¼ tsp. Pepper
¼ cup Sour Cream, optional

Method

In a large saucepan saute’ the onion, carrot, celery, basil and parsley in 1 tbsp. of the butter for about 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.  Add the broth, potatoes and beef.  Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer until the potatoes are tender.  Meanwhile, in a small skillet melt the remaining butter.  Add the flour, cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until bubbly.  Add to the soup, bring to a boil, cook and stir for 2 minutes.  Reduce heat to low.  Add the cheese, milk, salt and pepper.  Cook and stir until the cheese melts.  Remove from heat and blend in the sour cream.

