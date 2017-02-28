Cheeseburger Soup – 2017 Soup Cook-Off – Third Place

This was the third place winner in our recent Soup Cook-Off for 2017.

Cheeseburger Soup

Donna Mueller – Bay City – THIRD PLACE

Ingredients

½ to 1 lb. Ground Beef, cooked ¾ cup Chopped Onion

¾ cup Chopped Carrot ¾ cup Diced Celery

1 tsp. Dried Basil 1 tsp. Dried Parsley

4 tbsp. Butter, divided 3 cups Chicken Broth

4 cups, Potatoes, peeled and diced ¼ cup All Purpose Flour

8 ounces Velveeta Cheese, cubed 1 ½ cups Milk

¾ tsp. Salt ¼ tsp. Pepper

¼ cup Sour Cream, optional

Method

In a large saucepan saute’ the onion, carrot, celery, basil and parsley in 1 tbsp. of the butter for about 10 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Add the broth, potatoes and beef. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer until the potatoes are tender. Meanwhile, in a small skillet melt the remaining butter. Add the flour, cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until bubbly. Add to the soup, bring to a boil, cook and stir for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Add the cheese, milk, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until the cheese melts. Remove from heat and blend in the sour cream.