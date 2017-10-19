Charlie Rood and the Saginaw Choral Society “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” – Ten Years Later

Ten Years ago, October 19, 2007, I experienced one of the most amazing events in my life. I was on stage at the Temple Theatre performing as the emcee/narrator for the Saginaw Choral Society’s “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” show.

Perhaps some of you were there that night. I think we had a lot of fun. I know I did! I have a couple of podcast presentations from the show later in this post.

For a man that can’t carry a tune if it had a handle, it was a humbling honor to be in the presence of this group of men and women who could sing the pages of an instruction manual and make it sound amazing!

It was a former coworker at WSGW who made it possible for me to participate. Nina Lasceski, at that time a member of the Saginaw Choral Society, suggested I might be a person to produce a script in conjunction with the songs.

From the first rehearsal when I was introduced until the last note of the show itself, I was welcomed and treated like a member of the SCS. I already knew several members and came to know so many more. This group of professional sounding singers, all volunteer (in fact paying membership fees), put me at ease with their warm spirit, sharp sense of humor, and above all, commitment to excellence.

The weekly rehearsals were vigorous, meticulous, and demanding. Each song, at times various measures, and in some circumstances specific notes, were dissected over and over and over until deemed acceptable for the high standards of the Saginaw Choral Society. Audiences may not have seen all the hard work, but they heard the outstanding results!

I realized quickly I had to do better than my best for the show. I attended rehearsals to get an idea of the songs and the flow. I crafted a script to include baseball references that tied the songs together, used some special audio clips to enhance my talking parts, and went through several changes of baseball jerseys and caps to add to the atmosphere of the show.

There is so much more I could say about the preparation and certainly so much more I could say about the show itself. Suffice to say, I believe it was successful! I continue to thank the Saginaw Choral Society today for a very special memory.

A memory that lives on for me because I have a recording of the show, and now would like to share a couple of those moments. Actually, I already shared a moment with the Wake Up Song of the Day, a SCS version of John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” with Jim Smerdon and Stan Teliczan.

Another moment I actually already shared was on Monday, with the Comedy Corner presentation at 8:40am. I was invited to recreate the most famous baseball comedy routine ever produced, Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s On First”. I played the part of Bud Abbott and Jim Smerdon played the part of Lou Costello. It’s something I often dreamed would be amazing to perform. To live out that dream was beyond amazing. Jim made it easy for me, as you can hear for yourself. I think we would have made Abbott and Costello proud (runs 5:03)…

The other moment I share now from ten years ago actually seems appropriate for today. It was my introduction to a medley of patriotic songs. I thought telling the story of perhaps the most patriotic event ever within a baseball game would be a good lead into the medley. That moment? Let me introduce it this way. Today, in 2017, we have many athletes getting attention for kneeling during the Star Spangled Banner and ultimately the American Flag. In 1976, a baseball player got attention for saving the American Flag during a game (runs 4:25)…

(this was edited for on-air timing purposes as the Saginaw Choral Society also sang America the Beautiful and Golden Dream before Battle Hymn of the Republic)

Everyone has those times in their lives that will always be remembered because it’s as if time stands still for those memories. Thank you for your time allowing me to share my time.