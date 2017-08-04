Charlie Rood: Political Observations

Just a couple of stories that caught my eye. A chance to poke both sides of the aisle. What do you think?

Michael Moore says remember Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, “The people of America agree with us.” No, they don’t Michael. Actually, let me be honest, something Michael doesn’t understand. Yes, millions of Americans do agree with “you” (Democrats). But millions also agree with the GOP. Remember Michael, in the 2016 election about 62.9 million voted for President Trump, while about 65.8 million voted for Mrs. Clinton. The Democrats tallied about 3 million more votes. BUT, in the state of California alone, the difference was about 3.5 million. There’s your popular vote win right there. If you want all those votes in California, you can have ’em. We’ll take the rest of America (not an accurate statement, just a generality).

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, elected last year as a Democrat, announced a switch to the GOP last night. I don’t think that’s right. Even if you align more with the Republicans, you were voted as a Democrat. You should maintain the party affiliation. If you want to switch in the next election, go for it. Running under one party and then switching to another smacks of political convenience. I say political cowardice. How brave of you, Governor Jim Justice, to announce your party switch as you appeared along with President Trump and loyal Republicans who cheered your words. Why did you not face your party faithful so they could jeer your words? Where is the justice, Jim?