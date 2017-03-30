Charlie Rood: “Observations” on the WSGW Morning Team Show

Observations by Charlie Rood…..

A college student penalized for using the word “mankind”, a restaurant owner “discriminates” against youth, and what about the DNC meddling in our elections…..

Observation #1: From an online story by Shanna Nelsonon the site “Campus Reform”:

A Northern Arizona University student lost credit on an English paper for using the word “mankind” instead of a gender-neutral alternative. Cailin Jeffers, an English major at NAU, told Campus Reform that she received an email from one of her professors, Dr. Anne Scott, informing her that she had been docked one point out of a possible 50 on a recent paper for “problems with diction (word choice)” related to her use of the word “mankind” as a synonym for “humanity.” “I will respect your choice to leave your diction choices ‘as is’ and to make whatever political and linguistic statement you want to make by doing so,” the professor wrote. “By the same token, I will still need to subtract a point because your choice will not be made in the letter or spirit of this particular class, which is all about having you and other students looking beneath your assumptions and understanding that ‘mankind’ does not mean ‘all people’ to all people. It positively does not.”

It positively does not?!?! According to Merriam-Webster, the first definition of “mankind” is “the human race: the totality of human beings“. It may not mean that to all people, but that’s the definition.

I’m thinking the student was manhandled by the professor…

Observation #2: A North Carolina restaurant banning children 5 and younger is drawing both praise and criticism. “Caruso’s”, an upscale Italian restaurant in Mooresville, recently adopted the policy after owner Pasquale Caruso said too many crying, screaming, misbehaving children brought complaints from customers. He was beginning to lose customers and money.

I am shocked at this private business owner attempting to run his business based on what he thinks is personally best for his interests. He won’t get away with this. Since he’s in North Carolina, I’m sure the Federal Government will threaten to withhold funds, the NCAA will threaten to not play basketball in the state, and popular singers and groups will refuse to perform until the restaurant stops this discrimination.

Observation #3: The first line from an Associated Press story reads this way, “The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence committee says some tactics Russia used to meddle in last year’s U.S. presidential election would give shivers to anyone who believes in American democracy”.

What if that first line read this way, “The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence committee says some tactics the Democratic National Committee used to meddle in last year’s U.S. presidential election would give shivers to anyone who believes in American democracy”.

That real story seems long forgotten.