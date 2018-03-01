Charlie Rood: The NRA, Private Businesses, Listener Feedback

My original comment was this:

“the nation’s largest privately-owned bank (First National Bank of Omaha) says it will stop producing credit cards for the National Rifle Association in response to customer feedback” (this from the Associated Press). What’s the issue? It’s a private bank, it can conduct its business any way it pleases. That’s the way it should be, so more power to you First National Bank of Omaha. Yet, we know that’s not the case in these United States. We all know about the private baker who didn’t want to make a cake for a gay couple. That’s why I say, what would happen if the bank was denying production of a credit card for the Gay NRA?

The listener said this:

I’m writing to complain about a comment made by Charlie. The comment by Charlie references a major bank which no longer is offering discount benefits to NRA members and a cake maker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple. This is an apples to oranges comparison. The difference is the bank offered a BENEFIT, a better deal to the NRA members and has decided not to do so while the cake maker refused to provide a member of the public a SERVICE for which he provides for all customers, however in this case “only if they in his mind agree with his religion” for which he was wrong. This is a totally different situation, as a business owner licensed to do business he needs to provide equal service to all customers and the taking away of a perk to NRA members is simply not close to the same thing. Please recall that not all that long ago we had restaurants and hotels refusing service to black citizens and we must not forget that. Charlie for a good while now always adds political commentary to his morning show and I understand the majority of your audiance is conservative but this comment was really bad and reflects a lack of understanding of how our political system is meant to work. I feel a radio station should provide good accurate information to the public but even the news is not accurate these days blending news with editorial comment and programs like Hannity and Limbaugh in my opinion are very harmful, perhaps Charlie could address the issue again and correct himself.