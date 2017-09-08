Charlie Rood: Little League Baseball is my Sanctuary

I originally intended to post this story on my Little League Baseball season in July, but found myself distracted by the necessities of life and never got around to it. I was reminded of the season as school started and I ran into people I had not seen all summer. One question of me was, “what happened with your baseball season”.

I did have listeners ask, too. I mentioned this on-air once, but never posted a written version. I apologize for being late, but I think my overall message is still relevant today. This is what I was working on the first week in July.

Another Little League Baseball Season has ended. For a seventh year, I had great fun coaching my son and his team.

But it’s not about “me” or “I” (even though those references will be made in this message). It’s about each player and parents (or parent or guardians), all families and friends, and baseball fans in general.

It’s about my coaches who helped me in so many ways during practices and games. Coaches who helped the players be better players and by the end of the season, be better young men.

The season was about friendships formed, and the understanding of being part of a team, and what it means to identify with the concept of supporting teammates in good times and bad.

Life lessons learned.

All this happens within the fenced in peacefulness of the Little League Baseball diamond. Yes, the baseball diamond.

Aside from my church (Peace Lutheran in Saginaw), there are very few “sanctuaries” I find in the world. Places where you are insulated (hopefully) from the news of politics, terrorist attacks, and negative attitudes. Outside of my church, I’ve discovered the baseball diamond is a sanctuary for me.

It’s a place where the players are safe from the world outside the fences, and as I have discovered, I am safe as well. It’s a place where coaches are responsible for 11-year-old and 12-year-old players participating in a game, and not faced with the responsibilities of the world outside the fences. It’s a place where families and friends gather to focus on what is happening inside the fences of the baseball diamond and not focused on the world outside the fences.

From March through June, for a couple of hours a few times each week, in practices and games, I’ve discovered Little League Baseball is the antidote for angst. It’s the pleasure amidst peril. It’s the calm against calamity.

On the Little League Baseball Diamond, there are no radios, smart phones, or social media. There is no breaking news. There is no need to know everything instantly.

There is simply green grass, brown dirt, white lines, and kids, without a care in the world, except to care about having fun playing baseball. A world inside the fences of baseball. A world all kids should be in.

A world I enjoy being in. A world the whole world would be better off in.

When I coach, I get to be in that world. No cares except baseball on that Little League Baseball Diamond. That Sanctuary.

Our season? Well, the team was great. The players played well, the families were friendly, and my coaches were amazing. Everybody had fun!

The Team, sponsored by Magma Gems, won the Majors Division Championship of Saginaw Township South Little League! The picture was taken after the championship game.

Congratulations to my Players: Aidan, Andrew, Ashton, Braden, Charlie, David, Davin, Garett, Jailyn, Kendall, Nolan, William.

Thanks to my great Coaches: Assistant Chris, plus Casey, Andy, Kevin.

Play Ball!

Coach Charlie