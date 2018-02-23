Charlie Rood: Just Wondering

(charlie rood) A couple of things I wonder about this morning.

First Just Wondering is about “March for Our Lives” related to school killings… what about “March for Life” and abortion killings? Second Just Wondering is about a private bank that is going to stop producing credit cards for the NRA… what if it were the gay NRA?

*************************************************

First, in the aftermath of another horrifying school shooting, this time the 17 dead in Florida, a planned “March for Our Lives” event will take place on March 24 as “students, teachers, parents and allies around the nation are preparing to ‘march for their lives’ next month to rally for increased gun control and school safety measures” (described by Time magazine). George and Amal Clooney are donating $500,000 to the event. Oprah Winfrey also donated $500,000. Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg have pledged to donate. No doubt there will be more. Media coverage is already big and March 24 it will be huge.

More power to them. Perhaps this attention will help lead to reasonable, common sense ideas and actions to combat these terrorist attacks on our schools.

My question is, do these same celebrities also donate to the annual “March for Life” which combats the horrifying deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent babies each year from abortion? Does the media set up special town halls and special broadcasts and provide extensive coverage in the aftermath of daily abortions? The “March for Life” did not get the attention the “March for Our Lives” is and will.

Just wondering.

*************************************************

Second, “the nation’s largest privately-owned bank (First National Bank of Omaha) says it will stop producing credit cards for the National Rifle Association in response to customer feedback” (this from the Associated Press).

What’s the issue? It’s a private bank, it can conduct its business any way it pleases. That’s the way it should be, so more power to you First National Bank of Omaha.

Yet, we know that’s not the case in these United States. We all know about the private baker who didn’t want to make a cake for a gay couple. That’s why I say, what would happen if the bank was denying production of a credit card for the Gay NRA?

Just wondering.