Charlie Rood: Hillary Says Misogyny – I Say Misleading

Charlie Rood Commentary

Hillary Clinton commented yesterday on her loss to President Trump. She referenced Russian interference, the FBI, her own mistakes, and misogyny.

Misogyny? She didn’t say much about it, but she did say misogyny. I say misleading.

Now, do I think some of the opposition she faced and some of the votes cast against her could be characterized as misogynistic? Of course.

But, it’s misleading to make that accusation out without acknowledging misogyny is an obstacle for Republican women, too. Democrats and their supporters can be even more vicious, especially women attacking women.

Betsy Devos, Kellyanne Conway, and Nikki Haley are just three examples of Republican women associated with President Trump who have been on the receiving end of disgusting and degrading comments.

There are many, many more examples through the years. You want to talk about misogyny in a presidential election? How about Sarah Palin as John McCain’s running mate?

Could it be said Hillary’s own past is an example of misogyny? She helped try to discredit numerous women accusing President Clinton of sexual attacks. Several women’s organizations defended President Clinton or remained silent, even to this day.

Misogyny may be part of the “landscape” as you say, Hillary, but you and supporters have planted those seeds as well.

Posted below, you can read the Associated Press story regarding Hillary Clinton speaking at the Women for Women International’s annual luncheon…..