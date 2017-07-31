Charlie Rood: Happy Trails on the Rail Trail

“This is relaxing.” “This is fun.” “We did it as a family.”

Those are three of the best comments from my 12-year-old son, Charlie, as we spent the day this past Saturday on the Saginaw Valley Rail Trail, riding from Saginaw to St. Charles and back.

As my wife, Mary, and I were preparing for our adventure, I wondered if Charlie would “get it”. Would he appreciate it was just “the family” spending time together? Would he enjoy it for the simple experience of relaxation? Would five hours of a Saturday, including loading bikes and driving to the trail, about three hours on bikes there and back, along with a break to eat, plus driving home and unloading bikes, equal a day of “fun”?

Yes, yes, and yes.

It was an absolutely beautiful day on Saturday for a biking adventure. The weather was nothing but sunshine, temperature about 80, and a little breeze blowing.

We started at the trail junction in Thomas Township by Meijer. It doesn’t take long to escape the traffic and noise of Gratiot (M-46) and find your self on the peaceful paved path winding through fields and farmland.

We were in no hurry, taking our time to pedal together, though at times different pacing, usually with Charlie out in front to lead the way. We talked a bit, but mostly we simply enjoyed the uninterrupted serenity that enveloped us.

The sun kept us warm, the breeze kept us cool, and the canopy of trees we would find at various stages were another welcome comfort.

The corn looked healthy and high, fields were open as far as the eye could see, and various birds, some chipmunks, and other things that rustled but we didn’t see, all added to our outing.

Possibly best of all, was how clean and well maintained the trail was in all aspects. We saw no trash on the ground, grass and trees trimmed, and all benches and rest places looking good. This is a testament to the thousands of people using the trail and the workers paid to maintain. Everyone doing their part individually, so collectively we all benefit from rail respect.

We encountered other bicyclists (including a couple on a bicycle built for two), walkers, joggers, and an ambitious young lady on inline skates, making the trip from Saginaw to St. Charles and back! Most all people say “hi” or at least give a friendly wave or a nod.

I find it interesting on parts of the trail that seem to go right next to homes and through backyard property. Do these residents notice all the people on the trail? Or, are they used to it now and not even notice. Is it an advantage for children to have such easy access to such a wonderful bike path? Or is it just another path by now?

I think St. Charles does a great job of “welcoming” trail users with signs showing locations for food and community points of interest. After we made it to Lumberjack Park and rested a few minutes, we rode to McDonald’s to eat and cool down before the return trip.

By the way, we were not expecting to have one of the best “McDonald’s experiences” we’ve ever had. We don’t eat fast food often. We usually go only with coupons or gift cards. On this day, we had both. Bonus! This McDonald’s in St. Charles was very clean (especially bathrooms), friendly service, and the food was great. That’s not to say I don’t generally find McDonald’s basically clean, usually friendly, and food good. It’s just that all three areas were seemingly better and we thanked the staff for their effort. Anytime I don’t have to reposition some of my Big Mac, it’s great.

Our return trip was just as easy and enjoyable. Aside from a little soreness in our legs and gluteus maximus, we all agreed our adventure could not have been better!

This rail trial story is not unique. I’m quite sure it’s the same type of story you have enjoyed with your family, perhaps several times. If not, I encourage you to ride a trail near you and write your own story.

Happy Rail Trails to You!

The picture is my wife and son, Mary and Charlie, in front of the sign at the trail head in St. Charles. My bike is in front. My trusty Schwinn Varsity I received for my 14th birthday in 1978. Yep, almost 40-years-old and still riding fine.

Please make any comments on our Facebook page or my e-mail: charlie@wsgw.com