Ceremonies In Bangor Township, Across The Nation Honor Veterans

A cannon on board the U.S.S. Edson fires a salute to America's veterans after a bugler plays "TAPS". (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Michigan has more then 600,000 veterans and many are having difficulty in finding employment as they return to civilian life.

Michigan Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley says a program getting companies to hire veterans is making a dent. The rate has gone from a more than 16% unemployment rate in 2010 to a current 3.2%. There are currently 120 Michigan companies making an effort to hire a veteran. Calley hopes to double the number of veteran friendly employers.

Calley urged about 100-people attending Saturday’s Veterans Day observance at the U.S.S. Edson Naval Museum to show their appreciation to vets every day.