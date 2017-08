Today’s foods of the day: peach pie and waffles! August 24th is both National Peach Pie Day and National Waffle Day. We’ve been celebrating peaches in various forms all month long, probably because they’re so abundant this time of year! Here’s a peach pie recipe:

https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/peach-pie

And there’s A LOT to know about waffles–and plenty of ways to eat them : http://blog.thenibble.com/2017/08/24/tip-of-the-day-how-to-make-better-waffles/