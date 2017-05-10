Catholics Celebrate With The Dedication Of The Renovated Saginaw Diocese Mother Church

Bishop Cistone presdes over celebratory Mass dedicating the renovated Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt

After months of restoration, Catholics from across Michigan and the country celebrated Tuesday’s dedication of the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption. The Director of the Diocese of Saginaw’s Office of Liturgy, Father James Bessert, says the $4.7 million project is the result of prayers of the faithful.

As he consecrated the new marble altar, Bishop Joseph Cistone placed relics of Saint John Neumann and Saint Pope Pius X inside the marble altar. During the Eucharistic Liturgy, Bishop Joseph Cistone walked through the Cathedral blessing those in attendance, the Font and the four walls of the 114 year old Cathedral.

During the Mass, Bishop Cistone was assisted by His Eminence Justin Cardinal Rigali from his home diocese, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, plus bishops and priests from Michigan and other states.

The more than two hour ceremony ended the hundreds of faithful receiving Holy Communion.

Bishop Joseph Cistone makes the Sign of the Cross on a wall as he blesses the renovated Cathedral of Mary of the Assumpton in Saginaw.

Bishop Cistone blesses those attending the celebratory Mass in the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption.

A diocesan priest lights a candle during Tuesday’s Mass dedicating the renovated Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption on Saginaw’s east side.

The faithful receive Holy Communion during the Mass.

Bishop Joseph Cistone commissioned this statue of the Patroness of the Diocese of Saginaw, the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption.

(WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)