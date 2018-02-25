Caseville Firefighters Perform Special Ice Rescue
By Ann Williams
Feb 25, 2018 @ 7:42 AM
Courtesy Huron County Sheriff's Office

Caseville Firefighters performed a special rescue on Saturday. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says the fire department responded to reports of a small poodle that was trapped on an ice floe in the Pigeon river about noon. They had trouble finding the dog at first, because it has white fur, and blended in with the snow. But a tethered fireman wearing an ice rescue suit got into the river and swam to the dog, which belonged to a woman who called to report it missing while the rescue was going on.

The dog has been reunited with its owner, who was very appreciative of the firefighters’ efforts.  Sheriff Hanson commended the efforts, saying Caseville residents should be very proud of their caring fire department.

Courtesy Huron County Sheriff’s Office
Snow and ice make it difficult to see trapped poodle (courtesy Huron County Sheriff’s Office)

Video 1 of Dog Rescued by the Caseville Fire Department 2-24-18

 

