Carrollton Township Police Looking For Suspect Driver
By John Hall
|
May 18, 2017 @ 5:13 PM

Police in Saginaw County’s Carrollton Township are continuing their search for a driver wanted for several traffic violations.

An officer  began chasing the suspect after he disregarded a stop sign at Oakview and Hanchett around 10:50 Thursday morning.

The driver identified as a black male with a shaved head wearing a white tank top and grey pants fled on foot after driving several blocks west to Nylon Street and Bauer Drive and then stopping the red Saturn Vue.

The driver crossed I-675 on foot.

A Saginaw Police K-Nine team tracked the suspect’s scent to the vicinity of the Anchor Bay Apartments near Hermansau and McCarty  in Saginaw Township.

A foot search failed to turn up any trace of the suspect and officers from multiple area police departments cleared the  scene about Noon.

Police will question the female owner of the vehicle which has been impounded in an effort to identify and locate the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 or Carrollton Police at (989) 754-9244.

