Carrollton Township Fire Injures Man, Destroys Garage

Burned out shell remains after garage fire in Carrollton Township. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Carrollton Township fire investigators say a fast moving fire destroyed a garage and injured one man. The unattached garage in the 3600 block of Monroe was engulfed in flames as first units arrived on scene, just after 2:00 Saturday afternoon.

The homeowner discovered the fire and suffered burns to his hands as he opened a door and got a motorcycle out of the garage.

Intense heat generated by the fire damaged siding to the homeowner’s house and a neighbor’s house on Lincoln Street, behind the garage. No damage estimate has been determined. The fire of undetermined origin sent a large cloud of black smoke into the air that could be seen miles away.

Fire crews from Zilwaukee and Kochville Township provided additional manpower to battle the flames.