Carrollton Middle School Dance Turns Chaotic After Report Of Gun

A Carrollton Middle School dance dissolved into panic Thursday evening when word leaked out that someone had a gun.

Township Police say a student reported hearing another group of students say someone had brought a weapon to the event.

Police added that student who initially heard about the alleged gun notified staff who immediately called authorities and put the building on lock down as a precaution.

Officers then executed a controlled release to parents of each of the students who were confined to the gym as a precaution.

It turned out that no gun was found with police stating no threat had been made to students, staff or volunteers.

No injuries were reported.

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Carrollton officers at the scene.