Carolyn’s Pineapple on the Grill

This refreshing take on a favorite tropical fruit will leave you begging for more.

Ingredients:

1 Pineapple

Butter

Cinnamon or Brown Sugar

Rum, light or dark

Method:

Slice the pineapple in half from top to bottom, leaving the leaves in place.

Core the pineapple halves, but do not cut through the skin or ends.

Grill the pineapple flesh side down over direct heat until grill marks appear.

Turn the pineapple over, placing the halves on the indirect heat side of the grill.

Place butter, brown sugar (or cinnamon) and rum in the bowl of the pineapple.

Grill for up to one hour, occasionally brushing the pineapple flesh with the liquid from the pineapple bowl.

Remove from grill, and cut into pieces.

Serve with toothpicks.