Carol’s Give Me S’More Cupcakes

Ingredients:

4 cups Graham Cracker Crumbs
2/3 cups Sugar
1 cup Mini Semisweet Chocolate Chips
4 teaspoon Baking Powder
1 cup Half and Half
2 Large Eggs
3 cups Mini Marshmallows
24 Milk Chocolate Candy Kisses, unwrapped
24 Foil Baking Cups

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place foil baking cups in muffin tins.
Combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, chips and baking powder in a large bowl.
Whisk the half and half with the eggs in a separate bowl
Stir into the crumb mixture until well blended.
Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling half full.
Press a chocolate kiss into the center of each.
Press 6 marshmallows into the top of each muffin around the kiss.
Bake about 12 minutes or until the marshmallows are lightly browned.
Cool in the pans on a rack for 10 minutes.
Remove to racks and cool completely.

 

Related Content

Shrimp and Pea Stuffed Tomatoes
Teriyaki Chicken Wing’s
Chai Tea Mix
Ground Turkey Meat Loaf
My Momma’s German Chocolate Cake – Cho...
German Chocolate Slab Pie – Chocolate Challe...
  • Comments

    Comments