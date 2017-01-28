Carol’s Give Me S’More Cupcakes

Ingredients:

4 cups Graham Cracker Crumbs

2/3 cups Sugar

1 cup Mini Semisweet Chocolate Chips

4 teaspoon Baking Powder

1 cup Half and Half

2 Large Eggs

3 cups Mini Marshmallows

24 Milk Chocolate Candy Kisses, unwrapped

24 Foil Baking Cups

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place foil baking cups in muffin tins.

Combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, chips and baking powder in a large bowl.

Whisk the half and half with the eggs in a separate bowl

Stir into the crumb mixture until well blended.

Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling half full.

Press a chocolate kiss into the center of each.

Press 6 marshmallows into the top of each muffin around the kiss.

Bake about 12 minutes or until the marshmallows are lightly browned.

Cool in the pans on a rack for 10 minutes.

Remove to racks and cool completely.