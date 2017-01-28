Carol’s Give Me S’More Cupcakes

Ingredients:
4 cups Graham Cracker Crumbs
2/3 cups Sugar
1 cup Mini Semisweet Chocolate Chips
4 teaspoon Baking Powder
1 cup Half and Half
2 Large Eggs
3 cups Mini Marshmallows
24 Milk Chocolate Candy Kisses, unwrapped
24 Foil Baking Cups
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place foil baking cups in muffin tins.
Combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, chips and baking powder in a large bowl.
Whisk the half and half with the eggs in a separate bowl
Stir into the crumb mixture until well blended.
Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling half full.
Press a chocolate kiss into the center of each.
Press 6 marshmallows into the top of each muffin around the kiss.
Bake about 12 minutes or until the marshmallows are lightly browned.
Cool in the pans on a rack for 10 minutes.
Remove to racks and cool completely.
