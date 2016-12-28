Caro Urologist Arrested On Drug, Criminal Enterprise Charges

Tuscola County prosecutors say a Caro-based urologist, with clinics in Saginaw and Mount Pleasant, has been arrested on a seven count felony warrant for operating a criminal enterprise and five counts of overprescribing Schedule 2 controlled substances.

The arrest of Doctor Joseph Oesterling caps a seven month investigation by the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the multi-jurisdiction, Thumb Narcotics Unit. The drug charges involve the operation of a so-called “pill mill” with drugs including hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone and amphetamines being prescribed for patients.

Authorities have started forfeiture proceedings for real and personal property seized during the October execution of search warrants at his clinics and residences.

The State of Michigan has suspended his medical license pending a formal administrative hearing.

No bond or court appearance date for Dr. Oesterling have been set at this time.