Careless Smoking Likely Cause Of Fire Outside Downtown Bay City Business

Bay City firefighters extinguish hot spots in shrubs outside the Washington Lanes after a discarded cigarette ignited mulch. The two fire extinguishes were used by bowling alley employees before emergency crews arrived. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Investigators suspect a discarded cigarette ignited mulch in a planter outside Bay City’s Washington Lanes, 1205 Washington, Saturday afternoon. Employees said flames were several feet high against the outside of the building.

Bay City firefighters credit bowling alley employees with quick action controlling a fire outside the building. The employees used two fire extinguishers and several pitchers of water during their efforts.

Firefighters pulled off portions of the facade to make sure the fire did not extend into the building. No dollar loss was set for the fire damage. There were no injuries.

Fire damage was confined to the planter, a window and outside wall at the Washington Lanes in downtown Bay City. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)