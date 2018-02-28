Career And Technical Education Celebrated In Saginaw County
By John Hall
|
Feb 28, 2018 @ 11:53 PM

The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s Transitions Center hosted a celebration of Career and Technical Education initiatives Wednesday.

I-S-D Superintendent Kathy Stewart says the types of C-T-E classes have expanded greatly in recent years and can benefit ALL students.

Stewart added offerings range from cyber-security and other computer related  courses to Emergency Medical Technician training.

She’s optimistic about continued growth thanks to increasing interest and support from the Governor and other state lawmakers who want to see more students step up to fill a growing number of in-demand high wage jobs that are currently vacant.

