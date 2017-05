This is a great summer salad.

Ingredients:

2 small packages Butterscotch Pudding mix

2 cups Mini Marshmallows, white or colored

16 ounces Whipped Topping

1 1/2 cups Chopped Nuts

20 ounce can Crushed Pineapple, undrained

6 cups Apples, diced

Method:

Mix together the pudding mix and whipped topping.

Add the marshmallows and pineapple.

Add the apples and nuts.

Refrigerate several hours before serving.