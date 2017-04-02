Can’t Leave Alone Bars

If you’re looking for a sweet treat these bars will hit the spot. Careful though. Bet you can’t eat just one.

Ingredients:

1 Yellow, Chocolate or Caramel Cake Mix

2 Eggs

1/3 cup Oil

1/4 cup Butter

1/4 cup Chocolate Chips

1/4 cup Peanut Butter Chips

1 cup Sweetened Condensed Milk

Method:

Mix the cake mix, eggs and oil.

Put half the mixture in a greased 9 x 13.

The mixture is close to a pie crust consistency.

Combine the rest of the ingredients and melt together.

Spread over the crust.

Add nuts if desired.

Put the rest of the cake mixture on top.

Bake at 360 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.