I Can’t Believe It! President Trump Finally Attacked…

By Pat Johnston
|
Mar 30, 1:20 PM

I bet you thought I meant Putin/Russia.

Don’t be silly!

Donald doesn’t attack Putin. Donald attacks Democrats, liberals, the media, Snoop Dog, Meryl Streep, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and now, right-wing Republicans.

Well, Michigan Republican Congressman Justin Amash is punching back:

Trump is signing executive orders designed to funnel favor and money to those who support him at the expense of average Americans and the environment. I’m stunned guys like Amash aren’t dancing in the streets as Trump redistributes wealth to the wealthy.

But this rift stems from the fact that the Hurt Americans Caucus (aka, the “Freedom Caucus) didn’t support Trumpcare because it didn’t take even more away from average Americans.

Trump can’t run to Democrats for cover unless…he withdraws his Gorsuch nomination, and instead nominated Merrick Garland to the open Supreme Court seat.

That would be a ground-shaking move, and a move that would perhaps rebuild his crashing image. It’s a move that would force some Democrats to perhaps agree to join him on certain initiatives, like tax “reform” and infrastructure repair.

It takes a deal-maker, a broker, a charmer, a leader, and a President to pull-it-off.

So, forget that idea.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Related Content

The Already Selective Refugee Process
Synchronized Nudity
DPS Emergency Manager–And Former Flint EM...
Wednesday Indie Music Day–PJ Harvey
Pat's Perfect NFL Picks–Week 9 Edition
First Day Preview For Sunday, August 18, 2013
Comments