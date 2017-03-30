I Can’t Believe It! President Trump Finally Attacked…

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

I bet you thought I meant Putin/Russia.

Don’t be silly!

Donald doesn’t attack Putin. Donald attacks Democrats, liberals, the media, Snoop Dog, Meryl Streep, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and now, right-wing Republicans.

Well, Michigan Republican Congressman Justin Amash is punching back:

It didn’t take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump. No shame, Mr. President. Almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment. https://t.co/9bDo8yzH7I — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 30, 2017

Trump is signing executive orders designed to funnel favor and money to those who support him at the expense of average Americans and the environment. I’m stunned guys like Amash aren’t dancing in the streets as Trump redistributes wealth to the wealthy.

But this rift stems from the fact that the Hurt Americans Caucus (aka, the “Freedom Caucus) didn’t support Trumpcare because it didn’t take even more away from average Americans.

Trump can’t run to Democrats for cover unless…he withdraws his Gorsuch nomination, and instead nominated Merrick Garland to the open Supreme Court seat.

That would be a ground-shaking move, and a move that would perhaps rebuild his crashing image. It’s a move that would force some Democrats to perhaps agree to join him on certain initiatives, like tax “reform” and infrastructure repair.

It takes a deal-maker, a broker, a charmer, a leader, and a President to pull-it-off.

So, forget that idea.

