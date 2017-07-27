Canadian Rockies by Train

June 09 — June 17, 2018 • 9 Days • 13 Meals

This is Art Lewis inviting you to join my wife and me on another glorious travel adventure!

This time we visit one of our favorite places on earth, the fabulous Canadian Rockies June 9th through the 17th, 2018. We will fly from Detroit to Vancouver, British Columbia where we will board the world famous VIA Rail’s train, the Canadian for an overnight trip to Jasper including private sleeping accommodations and daylight running through the Rockies.

Visit Maligne Lake, the Icefield Parkway, Columbia Icefield, Peyto Lake, and Lake Louise where you’ll spend the night at the Chateau lake Louise. And there’s more. We stop at Moraine lake and the Valley of the Ten Peaks, and Banff where you’ll spend two nights at the Fairmont Banff Springs. After a tour and free time in Banff it’s off to Calgary, sightseeing en-route, before flying home.

Included in this package, provided by Collette Vacations: