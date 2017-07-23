Canadian Blueberry Dessert

A yummy dessert from north (east, south) of the border.

Ingredients:

4 cups Fresh Blueberries

2 tablespoons Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1/3 cup Packed Brown Sugar

2 teaspoons Cornstarch

2/3 cups Quick Cooking Oats

1/2 cup Flour

1/3 cup Packed Brown Sugar

dash of Salt

1/3 cup Butter

Method:

Toss the blueberries with the lemon juice in an ungreased 1 1/2 quart casserole.

Mix 1/3 cup of brown sugar and the cornstarch and add to the blueberries.

Mix the oats, flour, brown sugar and salt.

Cut in the butter.

Sprinkle over blueberries.

Bake at 350, uncovered, for 40 minutes or until lightly browned.

Serve with ice cream.