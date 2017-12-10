You Can Protect Your Community By Helping Law Enforcement Solve Crimes

There’s a special partnership between law enforcement, the news media and the public to solve crimes in your community. People are often reluctant to give police information because of fear of retribution or afraid of having to testify in court. Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 for solving a murder and up to $1,000 for a tip solving other felony crimes.

Tipsters can give an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-422-JAIL (800-422-5245), or going on line to http://p3tips.com

When you call you are given a special code number and told to call back in two weeks to see if your tip helped solve that crime. If you’re entitled to a reward, the coordinator will give you instructions on how to collect your cash reward.

Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers have solved many crimes in the Great Lakes Bay Region and across the country. Crime Stoppers Coordinator Julie Lopez says your information is protected as the phone call or computer tip go through a special electronic process that removes all your information before the call is answered.

If you do call Crime Stoppers you can also protect your identity by NOT telling anyone you called Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers organizations are in Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw Counties along with other areas of Michigan. All programs are run by a volunteer board of directors and Crime Stoppers DOES NOT receive any money from the government. Its money is all raised through special events or donations.