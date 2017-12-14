CAN Council Receives Van Donation from MMR

An unveiling of a new cargo van was held at the Child Abuse and Neglect (CAN) Council Wednesday, December 13.

The van is a converted ambulance with around 190,000 miles donated by Mobile Medical Response (MMR) and replaces an older version with more than 300,000 miles and can no longer be repaired. It’s used primarily to transport up to 75 infant simulators to community schools in the Bay City and Saginaw areas, teaching middle and high school kids about issues like Fetal Alcohol Syndrome or Shaken Baby Syndrome and even a little bit about parenting. It’s also used in other community outreach programs.

CAN Council Child Abuse and Prevention Education Director Vera Harrison was the catalyst in getting the van to begin with in 2009, which was also donated by MMR. She says it makes their community outreach much easier.

“I initially started as the ‘baby person’ so I took the babies (infant simulators) around and just trying to put them inside of my car became kind of hard. And also, we increased the amount we had. I was making two to three trips so definitely we needed some type of vehicle, a large vehicle, to transport that many babies.”

MMR CEO Mark Thompson says converting the ambulance into a usable van for the CAN Council means gutting it entirely. He says the donated ambulance is part of MMR’s fleet replacement plan.

“We look at, about every five years, replacing our ambulances so this was scheduled replacement. And we look for the vans that when they become available, we provide those to CAN Council. ”

Other partners were also involved in making the donation a reality. CAN Council President and CEO Suzanne Greenberg says Midland-based multimedia firm AGP designed the conversion and ZENTX Media Group made the van a reality and ensured safety features were installed to protect CAN Council staff.

To learn more about CAN Council’s services, visit cancouncil.org.