Cabrera Injury Might Help Tigers In Long Run–“Sunday Sports Take with Pat Johnston” June 16, 2018

June 17, 2018

The “Sunday Sports Take” from WSGW’s Saturday Morning Live. I talked about how Miguel Cabrera’s season-ending definitely hurts the Detroit Tigers, but his injury could also help the Tigers develop for the future. Hey, I’m trying to find a silver lining!

SATURDAY SPORTS TAKE WITH WSGW’S PAT JOHNSTON ON “SATURDAY MORNING LIVE.”

THE DETROIT TIGERS SUFFERED A BIG LOSS TO EARLIER THIS WEEK WHEN THEY LEARNED MIGUEL CABRERA WOULD MISS THE REST OF THE YEAR WITH A RUPTURED BICEP INJURY.

TIGERS MANAGER RON GARDENHIRE ANNOUNCED THAT SURGERY ON CABRERA’S BICEPS “WENT FINE” AND THAT MIGGY IS DOING VERY WELL.

THAT’S GOOD NEWS. SO IS THE NEWS THAT CABRERA SHOULD BE READY TO GO WHEN THE TIGERS BEGIN TRAINING CAMP IN FLORIDA NEXT FEBRUARY.

BUT THE BAD NEWS IS THAT AT AGE 35, WILL MIGGY EVER BE THE SAME. WILL HE HAVE HIS QUICK BAT COMBINED WITH THE POWER TO DRIVE HOME RUNS?

ALL TIGERS’ FANS CERTAINLY HOPE SO.

YOU SEE, CABRERA IS SIGNED FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS, COSTING THE TEAM MILLIONS.

NOW, IT WAS INSANE FOR LATE OWNER MIKE ILLITCH TO OFFER SUCH A COSTLY CONTRACT TO CABRERA IN 2014. THAT’S ESPECIALLY TRUE SINCE CABRERA’S BODY HAD STARTED TO BREAK DOWN AROUND THAT TIME.

CABRERA IS ONE OF THE GREATEST HITTERS IN TIGERS’ HISTORY. ACTUALLY, HE’S ONE OF THE GREATEST HITTERS IN BASEBALL HISTORY.

WITHOUT MIGGY, THE TIGERS WOULDN’T HAVE ENJOYED ALL OF THE SUCCESS THEY EXPERIENCED DURING THE LAST DECADE.

BUT IF THERE’S A SILVER LINING WITH THIS INJURY, PERHAPS IT’S THAT THE INJURY FORCES THE TIGERS TO PUSH FASTER IN THEIR REBUILDING PROCESS THAN THEY ORIGINALLY BELIEVED.

THE ORGANIZATION WILL LEARN IF YOUNGER PLAYERS LIKE NICK CASTELLANOS AND JEMIER CANDELARIO CAN PICK-UP THE SLACK.

YET, I THINK THE INJURY MIGHT HELP THE TIGERS FIND A FUTURE FIRST BASEMAN–A FIRST BASEMAN THEY ALREADY HAVE.

JOHN HICKS HAS BECOME A RELIABLE BAT FOR THE TIGERS IN THE LAST TWO YEARS. HE HASN’T BEEN AN EVERYDAY PLAYER, BUT WHEN HE DOES PLAY, HICKS HAS MADE THE MOST OF HIS OPPORTUNITIES.

HICKS HAS THE MAKINGS OF BECOMING A LEADER ON THE TEAM.

JUST LAST NIGHT, HICKS HOMERED, AND THEN SCORED THE GAME WINNING RUN ON SOME NIFTY BASE-RUNNING.

NOW, I’M NOT GETTING HIS BUST READY FOR COOPERSTOWN JUST YET, BUT MAYBE THE MIGUEL CABRERA INJURY IS A BLESSING IN DISGUISE.

BECAUSE IT ALLOWS YOUNGER PLAYERS TO DEVELOP.

AND IT FORCES THE TIGERS TO BEGIN THE FUTURE…NOW!

