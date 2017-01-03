BV Police Investigating Shooting Death

Buena Vista Township Police are investigating a murder. A 25-year-old Buena Vista Township man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 300-block of South 25th Street, Monday night. The shooting near the corner of South 25th and Janes was reported just after 11:15 p.m.

There are no suspects at this time.

The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (800-422-5245) offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for an anonymous tip leading to an arrest of any suspects in this first murder of 2017 in Saginaw County.