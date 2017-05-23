Business Owners Want To Pay More Taxes To Improve Downtown Saginaw

Saginaw’s City Council said yes, Monday night, to levy a new two mill property tax on commercial property within the downtown development authority area.

Saginaw Future’s Tom Miller, speaking for the DDA, says the tax will generate about $130,000 each year for a variety of uses, $10,000 for security cameras, $10,000 for improved lighting in parking lots, $15,000 to pay police overtime during events and $7,500 for visitor friendly direction signs.

Miller said the majority of the affected businesses have approved the new tax as the city is on the move with a variety of new projects in downtown Saginaw.