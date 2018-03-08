Burrito Casserole

South of the border in a 9 x 13.

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef

1/2 cup Green Onions, chopped with whites and greens separated

8-ounce can Tomato Sauce

1 can Chili with Beans

1 tablespoon Cumin

1/2 cup Sour Cream

1 bag Doritos

1 cup Cheddar Cheese

Method:

Brown the beef and drain.

Add the tomato sauce and cumin (this is now the sauce).

In a 9 x 13, layer a small amount of sauce.

Make layers of:

Doritos

1/2 the cheese

Doritos

The whole can of chili

All of the Sour Cream

The white part of the green onion

Doritos

The rest of the sauce

The rest of the cheese

Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes.

Garnish with the green onions.

Serve with sour cream and salsa.