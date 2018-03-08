Burrito Casserole

South of the border in a 9 x 13.
Ingredients:
1 pound Ground Beef
1/2 cup Green Onions, chopped with whites and greens separated
8-ounce can Tomato Sauce
1 can Chili with Beans
1 tablespoon Cumin
1/2 cup Sour Cream
1 bag Doritos
1 cup Cheddar Cheese
Method:
Brown the beef and drain.
Add the tomato sauce and cumin (this is now the sauce).
In a 9 x 13, layer a small amount of sauce.
Make layers of:
Doritos
1/2 the cheese
Doritos
The whole can of chili
All of the Sour Cream
The white part of the green onion
Doritos
The rest of the sauce
The rest of the cheese
Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes.
Garnish with the green onions.
Serve with sour cream and salsa.