Building Housing St. Charles Police Monitored for Suspected Health Issues

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel has moved deputies out of a substation due to concerns that something in the building could be causing illnesses in those who work there. Federspiel told WJRT-TV he doesn’t want to take chances about the building, which houses the St. Charles Police Department. Saginaw County deputies will still patrol the area.

The former public works building once had underground gas storage tanks. Two former police chiefs in St. Charles have been diagnosed with the same form of leukemia, and Federspiel said a deputy who frequented the office now has a medical issue of his own.

No link between the building and health problems has been proven at this point, but St. Charles Village Manager Matt Lane said officials are monitoring possible contamination and working with the state on a cleanup plan.