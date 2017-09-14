Buena Vista Trustees Reaffirm Hiring New Police Chief

After questions were raised about an illegal meeting hiring a new police chief, Buena Vista Township trustees held a special meeting Thursday night to confirm hiring Reginald Williams as the township’s new police chief. The final vote was 4-3.

At a meeting last week, the board hired Williams despite a consultant’s recommendation to hire former B V Police Chief Brian Booker. It was determined the previous meeting was illegal because it violated Michigan’s open meetings law.

Williams will retire from his current post as a Saginaw Police detective sergeant and hopes to begin his new job in suburban Buena Vista October 1st. Williams said his first goal is to overcome the bad feelings among residents who wanted Booker to return as chief.

Some Buena Vista Township residents are threatening to sue the township board over the controversial decision.