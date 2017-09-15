Buena Vista Township Trustees Reaffirm Earlier Vote To Hire New Police Chief

Buena Vista Township’s new Police Chief Reginald Williams II is looking forward to the challenge of his new job. He’s admits the first obstacle is overcoming bad feelings in the community that former chief Brian Booker did not get the job. He had been the recommendation of a consultant and the top choice by the board’s executive committee.

Williams will retire from his current post as a Saginaw Police detective sergeant and hopes to begin his new job in suburban Buena Vista October 1st.

Supervisor Christina Dillard preferred another solution to the controversy that bypassed Booker. She felt there could have been a way to use both, highly qualified men. Trustees turned down an attempt by Dillard to adjourn the special meeting before a vote could be taken to formally approve a September 1st vote to hire Williams. It was determined the earlier vote was passed during a meeting violating Michigan’s open meetings law.

Some Buena Vista Township residents are threatening to sue the township board over the controversial decision.