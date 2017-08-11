Buena Vista Shooting Suspect Arraigned

Buena Vista Township police say 25 year old Bruce Arnett Burton Junior has been arraigned in Saginaw County District Court on multiple felony charges including assault with intent to murder following a July 4th shooting at the Liquor Basket on 3581 Dixie.

Burton’s court appearance took place Thursday.

Authorities say he fled the state after the incident.

State Police assisted Buena Vista Police with the investigation, including identifying the shooter.

The Flint Fugitive Team/ Absconder Unit located Burton in Tennessee before extraditing him back to Michigan where he now awaits trial.

The victim is still recovering from injuries sustained in the assault.