Buena Vista Police Identify Suspect In Mid Week Shooting

Buena Vista Township Police say they’ve identified the suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting around 10:40 Wednesday night as an 18 year old male, but are not releasing any more information for now as the investigation continues.

Authorities say the suspect and the victim identified as a 23 year old man got into an argument in the 1700 block of Prospect that led to the shooting.

The victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at Saginaw’s Covenant Medical Center.

Witnesses continue to be interviewed and anyone with information is urged to call (989) 755-9076 or Crime

Stopper’s at 1-800-422-JAIL.