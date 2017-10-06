Buena Vista Charter Township Brings Back Drive Through Window

Buena Vista Township Treasurer Desmond Bibbs cuts the ribbon, Friday, dedicating the drive through window at the township office.(WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Buena Vista Township residents needing to pay a bill will have a new service starting next week. The township office, in a former bank building at 1160 South Outer Drive, has reopened the former drive through window.

Township Treasurer Desmond Bibbs said minor changes had to be made to accommodate using the drive up window again. The cost of the changes was about $4,000, less than the $5,000 budget approved by Buena Vista Township trustees earlier this year.

One senior citizen resident, Marguerite Williams, can not understand why the township never used the convenient feature.

Residents can use the drive up to pay any Buena Vista Township water or tax bill. The drive up window will be available during regular township business hours, 8:00 a.m., till 5:00 p.m., starting Monday.

The drive up window was dedicated Friday with a Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.