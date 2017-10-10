Budget Cuts Mean Fewer Sagniaw Firefighters, One Less Fire Station

Saginaw’s fire department will lose 13 firefighters at the end of January and the fire station at

1602 Hess will be closed. Fire Chief Chris VanLoo says there will be an impact of a slower response time on the city’s south side where the station is located. The cuts are being made because the city did not have a $2 million federal SAFER grant renewed to cover the cost.

The decision to close the station was based on population density, the number of fires in the area and how many critical buildings like schools or hospitals were in the area. The reorganization plan was presented to Saginaw’s City Council Monday night.

VanLoo says six firefighters will be eligible to retire within the next year. The vacancies will be filled by calling back laid off firefighters. Four of the 13 firefighters affected by the cuts have already resigned, finding jobs with other fire departments.

City Manager Timothy Morales said a combined police and fire department, public safety department was not considered as a possible solution.

The city is talking with neighboring townships about creating an automatic aid response system to help with manpower shortages affecting many area fire departments.