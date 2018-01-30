Bridges Dominate Discussion At Bay City Town Hall Meeting

Privatization, seeking money from the state, possibly closing the Liberty Bridge or persuading the state to take control of the Independence Bridge are among the options being considered by Bay City officials to address rising and unsustainable long term maintenance costs that are also diverting money away from fixing city streets.

City Commission President Andrew Niedzinski said after Monday’s annual Town Hall meeting dominated by discussion about those bridges that he’s flexible about a response focused mainly on what would be the least costly for residents.

Niedzinski hopes the city can decide on a way forward, perhaps within the next couple of months.

He says a joint committee of leaders from the city and Bay County will gather February 5th at 10 A-M in Bay City’s Double Tree Hotel to consider a long term solution.

Federal and state elected officials along with local business and labor leaders will be asked to attend and provide their ideas as well.