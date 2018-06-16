Bridgeport Township Offices Are Relocating

Bridgeport Township officials say effective this Tuesday, governmental center operations will be open in the former United Pentecostal Church on 6740 Dixie Highway which will also serve as the new mailing address.

All payments and other transactions are to be made at the new site.

Offices will be closed Monday to allow employees to complete the transition.

Normal hours will resume Tuesday.

As a reminder, general office hours are Nine to Noon and One to Five P-M.

A payment drop box is also now available at the new site.

All phone numbers remain the same.

The relocation occurred due to serious environmental and structural issues identified at the Township Hall.

They arose due to the building being constructed on property previously used as a landfill.