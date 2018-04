The Bridgeport Charter Township Governmental Center on 6206 Dixie Highway will be closed until further notice.

That follows periodic complaints from several employees of a strange odor accompanied by a feeling of being lightheaded and nausea.

The Township is having an environmental assessment done and called it in the best interest of workers and the public to close until that assessment is finished and the building cleared for occupancy.

The Township is apologizing for any inconvenience.